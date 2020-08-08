NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2,011.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.43 or 0.05002395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014337 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

