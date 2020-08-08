Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.08 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Nano has a market cap of $137.21 million and $7.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00008762 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,752.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.03321124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.02616311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00494655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00806763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00818214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00058922 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Nanex, Coindeal, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinEx, HitBTC, RightBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

