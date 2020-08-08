NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.40. NanoViricides shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 357,130 shares changing hands.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

