Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 5,225,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

