Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,945 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SON traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $53.12. 337,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

