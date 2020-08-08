Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Argus increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,822. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

