Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after acquiring an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

ACN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,297. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $231.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

