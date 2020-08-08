Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $258,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 74.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Watsco by 562.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,104. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

