Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

Shares of UPS traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.90. 10,071,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,849. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

