Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. 1,236,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

