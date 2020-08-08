Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after buying an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after buying an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after buying an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,743. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

