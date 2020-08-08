Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 127,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

