Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 427,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,148. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

