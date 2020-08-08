Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,499,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 32,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 101,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

