Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Oracle by 870.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,221,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,814 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

