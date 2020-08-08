Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 286.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.17. 370,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.61. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Argus increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

