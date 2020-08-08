Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Packaging Corp Of America accounts for 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

