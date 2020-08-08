Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 2,110,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,532. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

