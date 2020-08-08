Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

