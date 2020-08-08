Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

LDOS stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $93.21. 1,511,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,973. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

