Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

DIS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

