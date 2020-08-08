Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. 2,948,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

