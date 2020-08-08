Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

