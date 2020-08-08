Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 7,850 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 514,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

