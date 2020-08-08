Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,001,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 6,258,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

