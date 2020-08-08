Narrative (NRVE) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a total market cap of $76,516.30 and $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

