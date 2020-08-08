Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Natera updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 551,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,808. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

