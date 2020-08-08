National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.01. 13,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

