National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,956,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,587,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,490.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.67. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

