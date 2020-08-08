National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,544 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

