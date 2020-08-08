National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 115.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LVGO stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -327.67. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

