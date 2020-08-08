National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

