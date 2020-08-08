National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $61.14. 19,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,690 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

