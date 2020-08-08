National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 73,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.