National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 2,610.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,487 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period.

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 1,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,838. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.