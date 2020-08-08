National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 38.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

