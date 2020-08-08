National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 206.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 26,489.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE IP traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $34.54. 104,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,739. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.