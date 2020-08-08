National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. 18,686,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,880,694. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.69.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

