National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,580. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81.

