National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Autodesk stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.93. 10,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,523. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

