National Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,266 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,772. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.