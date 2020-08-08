National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 67,612.5% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 135,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,225 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.19. 158,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,509. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

