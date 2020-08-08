National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $3,632,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $123.37. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

