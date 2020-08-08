National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,671,368 shares during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco comprises about 0.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.36% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 2,491,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.