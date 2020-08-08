Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Achieves $73,663.14

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $73,663.14 and approximately $6,443.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

