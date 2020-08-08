Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

NAVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

