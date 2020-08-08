Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.28. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 149,789 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.72). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.