Neblio Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $276,640.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,608,922 coins and its circulating supply is 16,088,372 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.