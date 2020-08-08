Nebulas Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $5.57 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, BCEX, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,073,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin, Neraex, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

