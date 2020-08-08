NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,469.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,029. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 648,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -793.60 and a beta of 0.82. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

